Surge in rice exports puts Thailand on track to becoming 2nd largest global supplier

He said Thailand should be able to beat Vietnam and become the world’s second-largest rice exporter if it can ship out more than 7 million tonnes of rice this year.

As per the Thai Rice Exporters Association and Customs Department's data, Thailand exported 764,131 tonnes of rice worth 13.12 billion baht in June alone, up 69.4 per cent and 57.1 per cent, respectively, compared to 450,973 tonnes worth 8.35 billion in May.

The surge in rice exports in June was put down to the sale of 405,963 tonnes of white rice, marking a 208 per cent increase month on month.

The export of steamed and jasmine rice in June came in at 140,225 tonnes and 103,865 tonnes, up 10.8 per cent and 15.2 per cent month on month, respectively.