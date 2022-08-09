Thailand’s national digital trade platform to launch next month

The NDTP will serve as Thailand's national single platform for import and export procedures, integrating with counterparts in other countries, said Kobsak Duangdee, secretary-general of the Thai Bankers' Association.

The platform will offer Thai businesses the flexibility required to compete in the digital era of international business, he added.

Rather than submitting the same document to several different government departments and organisations, businesses can make a single submission to the NDTP – which is already connected to the relevant parties.

This would save time and money for businesses and government while also improving ease of doing business in Thailand, which is a key factor in attracting foreign trade and investors, Kobsak said on Tuesday.

