Domestic demand, tourism and exports to spur Thai economy: NESDC

The NESDC announced that Thai gross domestic product (GDP) in the second quarter of 2022 had expanded by 2.5 per cent year on year, accelerating from a 2.3 per cent growth in the previous quarter.

After seasonal adjustment, the economy grew 0.7 per cent from the first quarter of 2021. In the first half of 2022, the economy grew by 2.4 per cent.

The expansion of private consumption expenditure and service exports, as well as the recovery of the tourism industry following the easing of Covid-19 control measures, have enabled economic activities and spending to return to normal levels, with support from consumption stimulus measures.

Meanwhile, there are some geopolitical risk factors to consider. The increasing tensions between China and Taiwan will have an impact on the country's semiconductor imports. Semiconductors are key components in the country's automobiles, integrated circuits and parts, electronic appliances, and computers, the NESDC said.