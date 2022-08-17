State agency promotes growing economic trees to serve as loan collateral

Raweephan said she would encourage farmers in the province to grow economic trees as a means of creating sustainable income for the family and communities.

She said her department had joined hands with the Ubon Ratchathani commerce office, the Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives (BAAC) and the Forestry Department to educate local farmers on how to use their economic trees on their farmlands as collateral to obtain bank loans.

Raweephan said her department wanted to help farmers and community enterprises access funds.