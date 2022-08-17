Fri, August 26, 2022

business

State agency promotes growing economic trees to serve as loan collateral

A senior Business Development Department official visited Ubon Ratchathani province to promote growing of economic trees that could be used as collateral to obtain bank loans.

Raweephan Changyencham, deputy director-general of Business Development Department, visited Ban Bua Thoeng village in Tambon Tha Chang in Sawang Wirawong district, and said the goal of her visit was to help farmers and members of community enterprises benefit from the business collateral act.

Raweephan said she would encourage farmers in the province to grow economic trees as a means of creating sustainable income for the family and communities.

She said her department had joined hands with the Ubon Ratchathani commerce office, the Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives (BAAC) and the Forestry Department to educate local farmers on how to use their economic trees on their farmlands as collateral to obtain bank loans.

Raweephan said her department wanted to help farmers and community enterprises access funds.

State agency promotes growing economic trees to serve as loan collateral

She said some 70 farmers and members of community enterprises took part in the seminar, titled “Economic trees as business guarantees”. She added that the participants were excited and wanted to know more details on how to use economic trees as collateral.

The government published a directive in the Royal Gazette on November 5, 2018 allowing the use of economic trees as loan collateral.

State agency promotes growing economic trees to serve as loan collateral

As of August 16, a total of 146,282 economic trees were used to obtain loans worth 137 million baht – 128 million baht (23,000 trees) from Krung Thai Bank, 3 million baht (318 trees) from BAAC and 6 million baht (122,964 trees) from micro finance firms.

State agency promotes growing economic trees to serve as loan collateral

Thai jobless rate in Q2 lowest since Covid-19 outbreak: NESDC

Published : Aug 26, 2022

Ajinomoto welcomes young Thais to create a “Healthy Delicious Menu”, aiming to promote “Eat Well, Live Well” society through easy and fun nutrition comprehension

Published : Aug 26, 2022

Thai exports up 4.3% in July but govt warns of downturn in 2nd half

Published : Aug 26, 2022

Thammasat University Hospital opens the only one-stop-service joint replacement center in Southeast Asia

Published : Aug 26, 2022

dtac's Mission Zero Targets No Severe Incidents for Tower Climbers

Published : Aug 26, 2022

Published : August 17, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Thai jobless rate in Q2 lowest since Covid-19 outbreak: NESDC

Published : Aug 26, 2022

Chadchart orders crackdown after casino found near Bangkok City Hall

Published : Aug 26, 2022

Manchester United's new signing Casemiro 'incredibly happy' and 'raring to go'

Published : Aug 26, 2022

Ajinomoto welcomes young Thais to create a “Healthy Delicious Menu”, aiming to promote “Eat Well, Live Well” society through easy and fun nutrition comprehension

Published : Aug 26, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.