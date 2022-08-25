Investors confident in Thailand’s economic growth, financial stability: Arkhom

Arkhom said Thailand’s gross domestic product (GDP) would expand by up to 3.5 per cent depending on exports and tourism.

“We believe tourism and exports will help support our GDP growth in the second half of the year,” he said, adding that the Thai National Shippers’ Council had promised to do its best to boost exports.

The public debt-to-GDP ratio is 60 per cent. This debt will drop further if the government can generate more revenue, he noted.

Arkhom went on to say that the economy is expected to grow because of four factors – tourism, exports, domestic expense and investment.

He pointed out that the number of foreign visitors had increased over the past eight years, and expected 8 million to 10 million visitors this year.

However, the minister noted, it depends on each country’s policies. For example, he said, Chinese tourists are facing difficulties in travelling to Thailand due to strict government policy.