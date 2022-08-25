Thailand maintains A- sovereign credit rating with stable outlook

Patricia Mongkhonvanit, director-general of the Ministry of Finance’s Public Debt Management Office, said on Thursday that although Thailand’s economy was severely impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, R&I expected a recovery, particularly in the tourism sector, which is a key engine driving the Thai economy.

Also, R&I expressed confidence in its latest evaluation of Thailand that the government could maintain financial stability while carefully dealing with the country’s public debt burden.

She said the financial affairs had been managed carefully and state funds had been gathered sufficiently despite the budget deficit and the high ratio of public debt to GDP — 61 per cent.