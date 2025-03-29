Myanmar Quake to Drive Thai Exports, Predicts Commerce Ministry

The recent devastating earthquake in Myanmar is expected to significantly increase demand for Thai exports, particularly in construction materials and consumer goods, according to the Thai Commerce Ministry.
Arada Fuangthong, Director-General of the Department of Foreign Trade, anticipates a surge in trade from April onwards, as Myanmar seeks to rebuild and replenish essential supplies.
Despite the extensive damage caused by the earthquake, initial assessments from provincial commercial offices along the Thai-Myanmar border indicate that transport routes remain unaffected, with no reports of bridge closures. This continuity in supply chains is crucial for the anticipated increase in trade.
"Myanmar has suffered considerable damage and will likely require substantial imports of construction materials, such as cement and steel, to facilitate reconstruction," Arada stated. "Furthermore, the crisis will inevitably lead to shortages in consumer goods, increasing demand for Thai products."
She expressed optimism that the Myanmar government would relax its existing import licensing requirements to expedite the flow of essential goods.
"Historically, Myanmar has imposed import licence requirements. We are hopeful that, given the circumstances, these regulations will be eased to facilitate smoother trade," she added.
The anticipated surge in exports is expected to revitalise Thai-Myanmar border trade, which saw a 2.44% decline in February, amounting to 17.773 billion baht. This dip was attributed to crackdowns on call centre gangs, which disrupted export activities.
However, the projected increase in demand from Myanmar is expected to contribute to the overall border trade target for the year.
In the first two months of 2025, trade between the two nations reached 36.860 billion baht, representing a 3% increase compared to the same period in 2024.
"We anticipate a significant uptick in border trade from April onwards," Arada concluded, "which will help us achieve our annual trade objectives."