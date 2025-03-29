Myanmar Quake to Drive Thai Exports, Predicts Commerce Ministry

The recent devastating earthquake in Myanmar is expected to significantly increase demand for Thai exports, particularly in construction materials and consumer goods, according to the Thai Commerce Ministry.

Arada Fuangthong, Director-General of the Department of Foreign Trade, anticipates a surge in trade from April onwards, as Myanmar seeks to rebuild and replenish essential supplies.

Despite the extensive damage caused by the earthquake, initial assessments from provincial commercial offices along the Thai-Myanmar border indicate that transport routes remain unaffected, with no reports of bridge closures. This continuity in supply chains is crucial for the anticipated increase in trade.

