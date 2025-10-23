Hollywood Investment Surges as Thailand Solidifies Global Film Hub Status

$395 Million Boost: MPA and ACE celebrate Bangkok's growing role in production and hail a major victory in the fight against digital piracy.

The Motion Picture Association – Asia Pacific (MPA), in partnership with the Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment (ACE), recently hosted the "Thailand’s Success Stories" event to laud the country's emergence as a premier global film production hub.

The event specifically highlighted the powerful collaboration between Thailand's government and private sector in propelling the nation's entertainment industry onto the international stage.

From 2022 to 2024, MPA member studios poured over $395 million USD into Thailand.

This significant investment spanned 17 projects, including major international features and local language productions, such as Universal's Jurassic World: Rebirth, FX/Hulu’s Alien: Earth, and the Netflix title Mad Unicorn. These projects have extensively utilised Thai crews and filming locations across the country.

But beyond investment numbers, Urmila Venugopalan, president and managing director, Asia Pacific, of the MPA emphasized that “building a strong and sustainable film and television industry takes more than financial input.”

Long-term growth, she noted, hinges on nurturing local talent, incentivizing stakeholders, film-friendly regulations and a supportive creative ecosystem that encourages innovation, digital transformation and cross-border partnerships.

Overall, she stated that the industry's growth underscores Thailand's immense potential as a "Global Production Hub."

This status not only generates substantial revenue but also provides employment for Thai workers and benefits countless local businesses.