Hollywood Investment Surges as Thailand Solidifies Global Film Hub Status

$395 Million Boost: MPA and ACE celebrate Bangkok's growing role in production and hail a major victory in the fight against digital piracy.
The Motion Picture Association – Asia Pacific (MPA), in partnership with the Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment (ACE), recently hosted the "Thailand’s Success Stories" event to laud the country's emergence as a premier global film production hub.
The event specifically highlighted the powerful collaboration between Thailand's government and private sector in propelling the nation's entertainment industry onto the international stage.
From 2022 to 2024, MPA member studios poured over $395 million USD into Thailand.
This significant investment spanned 17 projects, including major international features and local language productions, such as Universal's Jurassic World: Rebirth, FX/Hulu’s Alien: Earth, and the Netflix title Mad Unicorn. These projects have extensively utilised Thai crews and filming locations across the country.
But beyond investment numbers, Urmila Venugopalan, president and managing director, Asia Pacific, of the MPA emphasized that “building a strong and sustainable film and television industry takes more than financial input.”
Long-term growth, she noted, hinges on nurturing local talent, incentivizing stakeholders, film-friendly regulations and a supportive creative ecosystem that encourages innovation, digital transformation and cross-border partnerships.
Overall, she stated that the industry's growth underscores Thailand's immense potential as a "Global Production Hub."
This status not only generates substantial revenue but also provides employment for Thai workers and benefits countless local businesses.
The ‘Thai Thai’ Philosophy
The event introduced a new strategic concept called "Thai Thai," described as a "philosophy" rather than mere policy. The initiative seeks to merge the essence of Thai culture and identity with rigorous global production standards.
The goal is to create content that is "uniquely different" while simultaneously elevating the National Film and Video Committee and establishing a concrete incentive system to attract more international film crews.
Representing the Thai government, Chotika Akkrakitsophakul, Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Culture, stated that as part of this vision, the Thai government has reformed the National Film and Video Committee to be more proactive and supportive, including a comprehensive and globally competitive suite of incentives to attract foreign productions, promote Thai films, and encourage international digital content commissioning.
“At the Ministry”, she added, “we see ourselves as the ‘Executive Producer’ of this creative movement — here to break down every barrier, facilitate collaboration, and invest in the dreams of creators.
Chotika reiterated Thailand’s unwavering commitment to the creative economy.
“In every frame of a film, in every line of a series, there is a story. And today, the story of Thailand is being told on the world stage as never before,” said Chotika. “We are in a time of true creative renaissance — and under our ‘Quick Big Win’ policy, we are reforming our national strategy to unlock the full potential of Thai creators and invite the world to collaborate with us.”
Creative Panel: 'Success Built in Thailand'
A creative panel discussion, moderated by Patrick Frater of Variety Asia, brought together leading figures in the Thai production landscape, including producers of the hit film How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies (Lahn Mah) and the series Mad Unicorn.
The panellists universally agreed that Thailand possesses comprehensive "creative resources," ranging from highly professional crews and unique locations to supportive government cooperation tailored for international shoots.
These elements firmly establish the country as a vital destination for the global film industry.
Landmark Victory Against Piracy
A key highlight was the successful protection of intellectual property rights, a critical foundation for the creative industry. Representatives from the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) and the Economic Crime Suppression Division (ECD) detailed "Operation DEV Shutdown."
This operation successfully closed down INWIPTV, which was the country's largest illegal IPTV service provider, operating for over a decade.
The raid was the result of a coordinated effort involving the DSI, global partners like ACE, and local members such as TrueVisions.
The simultaneous raids across six areas resulted in the seizure of over 150 items of evidence, including 46 servers.
Larissa Knapp, executive vice president and chief content protection officer for the MPA, commended the action, stating, "This is a model of effective collaboration between government agencies and the industry that protects creators' rights and builds confidence for investors around the world."