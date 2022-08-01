Central Retail reinforces Tops as the #1 Food Retailer in Thailand and Vietnam

The company also reveals its 5-year strategy with four key areas, based on the CRC Retailligence strategy.

With investment of 18 billion baht, the company expects to triple its revenue and to expand its customer base by increasing its store presence to 1,700 locations, becoming the #1 Food Retailer in Thailand and Vietnam.

Stephane Coum, Chief Executive Officer - Food Group, Central Retail, said, “For the past 26 years, as the first supermarket in Thailand, we’ve always focused on offering the best experience and meeting the needs of our customers. We never stop improving and always seek new growth opportunities. We have expanded our business to cover all segments, and today we have many store formats nationwide, including Tops Market, Tops Food Hall, Tops Daily, Central Food Hall and FamilyMart. The variety of formats coupled with the assortment of products and services via omni-channel platforms, we are able to cater to every need of our customers anytime. Tops Market is a successful brand in Thailand, and the success is expanded further into Vietnam. To elevate our retail business as we embark on our third decade, and to grow steadily, strongly and sustainably, we have announced our 5-year strategy with four key areas to lead our food retail business towards our goal.

1. The leader of supermarket in all platforms, covering every segment

As a food retailer with the widest range of store formats to meet consumer needs, including supermarket, world-class food store, and convenience store, Tops is able to cater to every segment and every need. There are also new formats to ensure that Tops is a destination that fulfils every shopping need and caters to changing consumer lifestyles.