SEEK strengthens fair hiring commitment with new appointment

In his role, Scott will be responsible for identifying risks and vulnerabilities in SEEK’s processes and platforms that could be exploited by unscrupulous actors, and work with the relevant teams to address them.

He will champion initiatives that can help provide job seekers with clarity and awareness of their rights and warnings about known unfair hiring practices, particularly affecting migrant, manual, and domestic workers so that candidate interactions with SEEK’s employment platforms result in safe and fair employment outcomes.

Scott will also be accountable for leading broader initiatives with partners and governments across the region to promote fair-hiring practices with the long-term aspiration to end modern slavery in all its forms.

Scott will report to Michele Manigart, Chief Strategy Officer of Asia.

Commenting on his appointment, Michele said, “We are delighted to welcome Scott to SEEK, and we believe he will be instrumental in advancing our commitment to fair hiring in Asia. SEEK will not only benefit from his experience and deep understanding of the region’s labour rights and issues, but also from his clear passion for human rights and strong desire to make real impact in this area.”

Scott said, “I have always believed that forced labour and unfair hiring are solvable world problems. The progress we have seen in the last nine years has shown this to be true, but these are deeply ingrained issues that require regionwide market intervention over a sustained period of time. SEEK’s platforms make us uniquely well positioned to drive this change. I couldn’t be more excited to work with Michele, Peter, and the team to guide this effort!”