Porsche increases sales revenue, operating profit and return on sales

The return on sales in the first half of 2022 rose to 19.4 per cent from 16.9 per cent in the previous-year period. In the first six months of 2021, sales revenue was 16.53 billion euros and operating profit was 2.79 billion euros.

This represents a growth of 8.5 per cent in revenue and 24.6 per cent in operating profit. The Stuttgart-based sports car manufacturer has therefore once again underscored its ability to operate successfully in a challenging environment.

At the same time, Porsche is pushing ahead with its strategy for a sustainable future and redefining the concept of modern luxury.

“We are proud to have made significant gains in sales revenue and earnings in this difficult market environment. It’s been a real team effort by the workforce and management,” says Lutz Meschke, Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board and Member of the Executive Board for Finance and IT at Porsche AG. From January to June, Porsche delivered 145,860 vehicles to customers (same period last year: 153,656). The increase in return on sales to 19.4 per cent in the first half of the year was mainly driven by a strong product mix, currency effects and other business sectors.