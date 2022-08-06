Night Edge Pictures promises blood, sweat and thrills with new horror banner

In parallel to producing its own original slate of films and series, Night Edge Pictures will start with what it calls “future cult favorites”, starting with You are not my Mother, Official Selection at Midnight Madness in the 2021 Toronto International Film Festival. Ingeniously marketed in Thailand with a Mother’s Day release date during the August 11 weekend, this directorial debut from Kate Dolan, award-winning Dublin International Film Festival and Gérardmer Film Festival writer-director, seamlessly blends Irish folklore and psychological illness in a deliciously baked cake.

For the rest of 2022, Night Edge Pictures is set to release XYZ Films’ Nocebo starring Eva Green and Mark Strong as well as Official Fantasia Festival Selection Moloch, and Trustnordisk’s multi-awarded thriller Speak No Evil.

“The future looks bright for Night Edge Pictures as our unique positioning in the Thai market would allow us to zone in on one of the best performing genres in Asian cinema, and what is arguably one of Thailand’s key assets in its storytelling arsenal,” continued Hans.

With a combined tenure of almost two decades in advertising, marketing, film, TV, PR and luxury retail, Hans hails from the independent film scene. With two Master’s Degrees from Toulouse School of Management in France and College of Management, Mahidol University in Thailand, and an undeniable passion for storytelling, Hans helms Night Edge Pictures in creating a platform for future storytellers, creative and producers to tell stories that thrill the new generation of audience.

