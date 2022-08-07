SCB 10X Appoints Mukaya (Tai) Panich as The New CEO 

SCB 10X, (https://scb10x.com/), the digital technology investment and venture building arm of SCBX, announced the appointment of Mukaya (Tai) Panich as its new CEO, succeeding former CEO, Arak Sutivong.

She will continue to hold the position of Chief Venture and Investment Officer, along with the newly appointed CEO position.

SCB 10X also announced the promotion of Pailin (Pie) Vichakul, SCB 10X’s Partner & Head of Strategic Planning to Chief Operating Officer, who will report directly to Tai.

Under Tai’s stewardship, SCB 10X will continue to focus on two main strategic pillars: Venture Capital - investing in disruptive technology startups with strategic and financial returns to SCBX, and Venture Building - building ventures in exponential technology growth areas of Blockchain, DeFi, Web 3.0, Metaverse, and Deep Tech.

Tai will lead SCB 10X’s initiatives to invest in and build the ecosystem of disruptive technologies in Southeast Asia and continue growing the SCB 10X team to achieve their moonshot mission.

The appointment of Tai as the CEO of one of Southeast Asia’s most active venture firms is a historic moment for women in finance.

According to a report from PitchBook, women today account for only 15 per cent of general partners at venture capital firms. PitchBook data also shows that less than 10 per cent of decision-makers at VC firms are women and more than 70 per cent of U.S. VC firms have zero female investors.