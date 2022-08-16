DITP to Host Bangkok RHVAC 2022 and Bangkok E&E 2022 On September 7-10

The event will feature cutting-edge innovations and a variety of products and services from well-known local and overseas manufacturers during September 7-10, 2022 at BITEC, Bangkok.
Nantapong Chiralerspong, Deputy Director-General of the DITP revealed that the DITP, in collaboration with the Air-conditioning and Refrigeration Industry Club and the Electrical and Electronics Industry Club, the Federation of Thai Industries, will organize Bangkok Refrigeration, Heating, Ventilation and Air-Conditioning 2022 (Bangkok RHVAC 2022) and Bangkok Electric and Electronics 2022 (Bangkok E&E 2022), a significant event that has returned after three years since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bangkok RHVAC 2022 and Bangkok E&E 2022 will be held under one roof in the concept of One Stop Solutions with New Innovations for New Global Challenges to showcase the complete range of Thai manufacturers’ innovative products and services that answer the world’s challenges, such as pandemics and environmental issues.
The event will gather top brands with expertise in air-conditioners, refrigerators, freezers, compressors, parts and accessories as well as leading manufacturers of electric and electronic appliances for home and industrial use from over 100 companies in 400 booths covering 10,000 square meters of exhibition area.
“In addition to such products and services from top brands and manufacturers, there will be highlighted activities for special products and innovations, divided into 3 zones namely One Stop Solutions exhibition, Product Showcase and Stay Healthy, Stay Connected exhibition. In the One Stop Solutions exhibition, we will present as Smart Home, which is a modern home with alternative energy use such as solar rooftop, IoT system, energy-saving cooling system with germ and dust prevention purifier and home devices for electric vehicles," further added Nantapong.
This exhibition will also include several related issues: Internet of Things, Energy Service Company, Climate, International Standard, Refrigerant Trend, Air Quality, Safety and Technology with daily relevant seminars.
For the Product Showcase, Supanee Chantasasawat, Chairperson of the Air-conditioning and Refrigeration Industry Club said that it will present the 5 following product categories namely New Innovation Product, Environmentally Friendly Product, Energy-Saving Product, New Normal Product and IoT System Product with such interesting products as large air-conditioner or Air Handling Unit (AHU), Honeycomb Cooling Pad that reduces calcium slag, solar hybrid air-conditioner which can be powered by the solar cell, energy saving air-conditioner, high-performance air purifier, Energy Recovery Ventilation (ERV) unit and fresh air supply fan.
For the other highlight, the Stay Healthy, Stay Connected exhibition, Suradej Boonyawatana, Chairman of the Electrical and Electronics Industry Club revealed that the Electrical and Electronics Industry Club and the Air-conditioning and Refrigeration Industry Club, the Federation of Thai Industries collaborate with Synchrotron Light Research Institute (Public Organization), as the Electrical, Electronics and Air-conditioning Cluster, to showcase innovation for smart living solutions and medical smart electronics answering the world’s health and sanitary problems.
There will be interesting products, such as vaccine freezer, mobile refrigerator, air-conditioning system for negative pressure room and dental room, telemedicine device, smart electric pole for the smart city using solar and wind energy and also portable air purifier, as well as interesting medical research models, such as lipid nanoparticles synthesis for COVID-19 vaccine development, surgical mask filtering effectiveness tester, high purity oxygen concentrator and linear particle accelerator model for medical use.
Thailand, currently, is the top exporter of air-conditioners and refrigerators, ranked 2nd largest air-conditioner export in the world with 40,000 million USD while the export value of refrigerators is about 28,700 million USD.
Moreover, Thailand exports electric and electronics products with an increasing growth rate now ranked the world’s 13th and valued at 65,721 million USD.
“Bangkok RHVAC 2022 and Bangkok E&E 2022 will help re-emphasize the position of Thailand as Southeast Asia’s leader in the air-conditioning, refrigeration, electric and electronics industries. This event will also show the potential of Thai manufacturers that can develop and create new innovations to respond to the global market’s needs and answer the world’s challenges. We anticipate welcoming over 5,000 visitors and to generate an immediate order of over 1,500 million Baht,” said Nantapong.
Bangkok RHVAC 2022 and Bangkok E&E 2022 will be held in September 7-10, 2022 at BITEC, Bangkok. This trade show will be open for trade visitors for all four days, while public visitors will be invited to shop and visit the exhibition booths on the last two days of the event.
Those interested can pre-register to visit the trade show via https://pre.eventthai.com/publics/create/visitor/rhe22/step1.
For further information, please visit www.bangkok-rhvac.com and www.bangkok-electricfair.com.
Published : Aug 26, 2022
Published : August 16, 2022
