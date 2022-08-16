DITP to Host Bangkok RHVAC 2022 and Bangkok E&E 2022 On September 7-10

The event will feature cutting-edge innovations and a variety of products and services from well-known local and overseas manufacturers during September 7-10, 2022 at BITEC, Bangkok.

Nantapong Chiralerspong, Deputy Director-General of the DITP revealed that the DITP, in collaboration with the Air-conditioning and Refrigeration Industry Club and the Electrical and Electronics Industry Club, the Federation of Thai Industries, will organize Bangkok Refrigeration, Heating, Ventilation and Air-Conditioning 2022 (Bangkok RHVAC 2022) and Bangkok Electric and Electronics 2022 (Bangkok E&E 2022), a significant event that has returned after three years since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bangkok RHVAC 2022 and Bangkok E&E 2022 will be held under one roof in the concept of One Stop Solutions with New Innovations for New Global Challenges to showcase the complete range of Thai manufacturers’ innovative products and services that answer the world’s challenges, such as pandemics and environmental issues.

The event will gather top brands with expertise in air-conditioners, refrigerators, freezers, compressors, parts and accessories as well as leading manufacturers of electric and electronic appliances for home and industrial use from over 100 companies in 400 booths covering 10,000 square meters of exhibition area.