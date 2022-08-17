SCB and Siriraj ink MOU on learning and training course for Siriraj personnel

To promote knowledge and skill development focusing on enhancing the potential of Siriraj executives and personnel and enabling the organization to adapt to rapid changes, the SCB Academy will offer the following 3 main training courses for different groups of personnel:

Foundation courses for supervisors to develop their power skills and the mindset required for working in a digital generation.

An Executive Program for Siriraj executives to lead changes toward exponential growth.

Lean Evangelist for Siriraj: a Train-the-Trainer course for lean personnel to learn about principles, techniques and tools for lean instructors, with a focus on building knowledge and capabilities as a lean trainer and evangelist to peers within an organization.





