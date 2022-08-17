SCB and Siriraj ink MOU on learning and training course for Siriraj personnel

To promote knowledge and skill development focusing on enhancing the potential of Siriraj executives and personnel and enabling the organization to adapt to rapid changes, the SCB Academy will offer the following 3 main training courses for different groups of personnel:
Foundation courses for supervisors to develop their power skills and the mindset required for working in a digital generation.
An Executive Program for Siriraj executives to lead changes toward exponential growth.
Lean Evangelist for Siriraj: a Train-the-Trainer course for lean personnel to learn about principles, techniques and tools for lean instructors, with a focus on building knowledge and capabilities as a lean trainer and evangelist to peers within an organization.
The Dean of the Faculty of Medicine Siriraj Hospital, Mahidol University, Prof. Dr. Prasit Watanapa; Deputy Dean of Human Resource, the Faculty of Medicine Siriraj Hospital, Mahidol University, Prof. Suroj Supavekin; SCB Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Wholesale Banking Officer and Chief Wealth Banking Officer Yunyong Thaicharoen; and SCB First Executive Vice President and Head of SCB Academy Worawat Suvagondha recently attended the memorandum signing ceremony.
