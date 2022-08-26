TGJTA Launches Thailand Gems & Jewelry Fair 2022

The Thai Gem and Jewelry Traders Association (TGJTA) is launching “Thailand Gems & Jewelry Fair 2022” on September 1–4, 2022 at 7th floor, ICONSIAM.

It is the first gems and jewellery trade fair to be held in 2022 to provide entrepreneurs with opportunities to grow their gems and jewellery business domestically and internationally.

The event also aims to stabilize the future of Thailand’s gems and jewellery industry as well as optimise the country’s soft power as the craftsmanship is fundamentally an inherent profession and unique identity of Thais.

The Thai Gem and Jewelry Traders Association expects Thailand to be one of the world’s top sourcing destinations among global gems and jewellery traders thanks to the potential of Thais and the existing ecosystem.

Porntiva Niparin, president of the Thai Gem and Jewelry Traders Association, said “The Thai Gem and Jewelry Traders Association has around 2,000 member companies. It is the most established association with the largest number of juristic person members in Asean".

The association originated from a collaboration between relevant stakeholders in the industry, including traders, entrepreneurs, jewellery makers and gem artisans, totalling around one million people.

They have shared commitment and determination to achieve exponential growth in gems and jewellery businesses throughout the supply chain over the past 60 years.

The association gives priority to localizing business strategies and development adjustments to align with evolving technologies.