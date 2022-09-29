New land appraisal price set to rise by an average 8%

He said the land appraisal price will rise by an average of 8 per cent, adding that the appraisal price in Bangkok is still the highest.

“The new land appraisal price list which will come into effect next year was made two years ago as the announcement had been postponed due to the Covid-19 crisis,” Prapas said.

The department normally announces the new price list every four years.

Prapas said the department’s Property Valuation Division can revise the appraisal price based on changes in landscape, such as new bridges, roads, expressways or train systems.

He said people would have to pay more land tax as the latest appraisal price will be used in new tax calculations.

“It is up to related agencies whether there will be measures to mitigate the public’s expense burden,” he said.