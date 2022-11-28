Extensive projects, multifaceted developers triumph at the 17th PropertyGuru Thailand Property Awards

Asst. Prof. Dr. Kessara Thanyalakpark, managing director of Sena Development Public Company Limited, received the Thailand Real Estate Personality of the Year award. The editors of Property Report by PropertyGuru, the official magazine of the Awards, selected her to receive the award for her innovations and initiatives in the space of renewable energy and carbon neutrality.

Accepting her award, Asst. Prof. Dr. Kessara Thanyalakpark encouraged peers to make climate action a priority in their endeavours. She said: “On behalf of Sena Development, we would like to thank you, PropertyGuru, the organiser of the Thailand Property Awards. This is the most respected and longest-running real estate awards programme in the industry. This prestigious award helps raise the bar for real estate to provide quality housing to consumers, ensuring quality of life and environmental protection. PropertyGuru is the leading resource for assisting home buyers in gaining insight and assisting domestic and international investors in making decisions. We are so honoured to receive this award and would like to take this opportunity to congratulate all the other companies that received awards as well.”

Hari V Krishnan, CEO and managing director of PropertyGuru Group, said: “PropertyGuru has deepened its commitment to the Thailand property market over the last year as part of the company’s journey towards becoming Southeast Asia’s Trust Platform. As we continue to explore the best proptech solutions for Thailand, the Awards remain the benchmarks of excellence for the country’s developers and projects. In this, the 17th year of the PropertyGuru Thailand Property Awards, we congratulate all the companies that have created these dream homes and desirable developments.”

Jules Kay, general manager of PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards and Events, said: “As part of the region’s most established and respected real estate awards series, the PropertyGuru Thailand Property Awards have recognised industry achievements through numerous market challenges, as well as during periods of impressive economic growth. After 17 years, the Awards still stand as a testament to Thai developers’ determination, and showcase their ability to face challenges head-on, putting the needs of property seekers first. As Thailand emerges from the global pandemic, we are proud to celebrate the strength and resilience of this year’s Winners and Highly Commended awardees.”

The list of award recipients was decided by an independent panel of judges consisting of Suphin Mechuchep, chairperson of the Awards in Thailand and chairperson of JLL Thailand; Chaiyuth Pete Thirangoon, director, Akatan Company Limited; Chaivut Saengaram, Ph.D, managing director, Chuchawal–Royal Haskoning, Dutch Design & Engineers Consulting Firm; Leong Choong Peng, director, Australian Institute of Quantity Surveyors, and advisor, Mentabuild Limited, Consultant Chartered Surveyor; Marciano Birjmohun, director, The Singapore-Thai Chambers of Commerce; Dr. Phongthon Tharachai, CEO, Project Planning Service Public Company Limited; Precha Suphapetiporn, president, Thai Real Estate Sales and Marketing Association; Sasivimol Sinthawanarong, design principal, Jarken Co., Ltd; and Professor Sonthya Vanichvatana, Ph.D, MRICS, associate architect, chairperson of the Department of Real Estate, MSME School of Management and Economics, Assumption University.

The regional panel judges consist of Alan Whitley, principal, Alan Whitley & Associates; Bobby Birt, managing director, Samui Island Realty; Bobby Brooks, founder, director, and advisor director, Bobby Brooks Property Advisor Co. Ltd.; Clayton Wade, managing director, Premier Homes Real Estate; George Willoughby, managing director, Form Realty Thailand; Mesa Wongsida, managing director, North Shore Property Co., Ltd.; Piti Suebwonglee, managing partner, Attorney Expat Pro Law; Robert Krupica, partner, Hughes Krupica; Russ Downing, managing director, Hot Hua Hin Co. Ltd.; and Sirikwan Tan, senior associate, Hughes Krupica Consulting Co., Ltd.

The selection process was made fair, transparent and credible under the supervision of Paul Ashburn, co-managing partner of HLB Thailand, member of HLB International Real Estate Group.

Established in 2005, the PropertyGuru Thailand Property Awards is one of the longest-running real estate awards programmes in Asia. Major winners of the Awards in Thailand qualify for the 17th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final in Bangkok, Thailand on 9 December. The finale of the 2022 awards series takes place after the 2022 edition of the PropertyGuru Asia Real Estate Summit, the thought leadership platform of PropertyGuru, on 8 December.

