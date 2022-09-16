Moon mission to help Thailand blast out of middle-income trap

"Thailand currently has more than 1,000 space-related businesses with total economic value of more than 30 billion baht and growth of at least 10 per cent annually," said Pun-Arj, whose agency comes under the Ministry of Higher Education Science Research and Innovation.

The space business is among Thailand's new “S curve” industries, which have both economic and social benefits for the country.

"Promoting the development of space-related products and services is an important mechanism to boost growth of the country's other industries,” the NIA chief said.