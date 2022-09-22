'CircularOne' Thailand's first AI-enabled reversed vending machine

The country only recycled 616,000 tons — an equivalent to only 17.6 per cent — of the 3.49 million tons of plastics it consumed yearly. With that being said, it is paramount to create a Circular Economy system to alleviate waste management issues, improve people's quality of life and help with the global warming crisis.

Consequently, the company has developed CircularOne to sort beverage containers in order to reduce the volume of containers to be recreated and promote reuse.

CircularOne is also SUSTAINTECH's first Reversed Vending Machine that enables used bottles to be automatically reused and recycled. The deposit machine accepts PET bottles, aluminium cans and 'glass bottles and is the first of its kind from SUSTAINTECH in Thailand.

SUSTAINTECH is considered the first company to have invented and developed an automatically used container the deposit machine that is able to handle glass bottles in their original condition. The machine also incorporates cloud-AI solutions from Tencent Cloud in response to the rising demand for used container storage and sorting technology. The machine also has its own container-sorting as well as quality-checking systems.

With the use of CircularOne, SUSTAINTECH is also determined to promote Circular Economy engagement among all parties from operators of the beverage business, container business, recycling business, real estate business, and garbage collectors to consumers as a means to enhance the efficiency of waste management for the sustainable future.