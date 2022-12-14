Thai aerospace entrepreneur committed to helping fight climate change

Varayuth said that as the global population recently hit 8 billion, it has become necessary to look for new resources and raise awareness about the sustainability issue.

“In 2017, we saw the depletion of natural resources due to the soaring population. If our resources are not sustainable, they will affect humanity. Hence, we need to search for alternatives from outer space, such as from the moon, as is stated in our 10-year plan,” he added.

To accomplish its goals, mu Space Corp has also put the focus on new industries such, as satellite components, battery, and chip manufacturing.

“The traditional satellite production requires a longer supply chain and cannot maximise energy used in a satellite, so we would like to use our technology to magnify the energy system in a satellite,” said Varayuth.

The highlights of mu Space Corp products developed in 2022 are Satellite B-200 and B-500. Satellite B-200 is priced at US$4 million, and B-500 has not yet reached commercial operation.