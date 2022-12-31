VTubers emerge as new medium to connect with young generation
Virtual YouTubers (VTubers) are playing an important role in boosting the growth of the digital content industry worldwide, including in Thailand.
Different from YouTubers, VTubers use animated characters as avatars to interact with audiences online, such as video game streaming, playing a joke or presenting video content.
The streamers' avatars can move or express their feelings with applications called Motion Capture and Live2D.
The VTuber idea started to trend in 2016, inspired by a Japanese VTuber named "Kizuna Ai". She is described as the "world's first VTuber".
Ai achieved enormous success, attracting some 2 million subscribers on YouTube by 2018, thanks to her friendly demeanour in line with her slogan: "I want to connect with everyone".
Thanks to her popularity, Ai became a Japanese tourism ambassador under the campaign "Come to Japan" in 2018. The campaign was launched as a cooperation between Japan National Tourism Organisation and its New York Office.
Under the campaign, Ai was responsible for promoting foods, tourist attractions and culture to attract American tourists to visit Japan.
The idea of VTubers caught on rapidly in many countries worldwide, thanks to their potential to become influencers for agencies to penetrate the digital content market.
Meanwhile, products related to VTuber avatars can generate large sums in revenue for agencies.
There are many Thai VTubers nowadays, such as Aisha and Zona from virtual idol creator Polygon Official. As of Friday, Aisha and Zona have more than 500,000 and 100,000 subscribers on YouTube, respectively.
Meanwhile, Farmhouse, a brand under Thai bakery distributor President Bakery, launched a VTuber named "Fumi Hausu" on January 10 this year with the aim of promoting its products and drawing more engagement on social media.
A VTuber goes further in the development of a streamer and content creator, so private agencies are creating VTubers to boost their image, the Digital Economy Promotion Agency said.
"Meanwhile, government agencies can use a VTuber as an influencer to create awareness on culture and entertain the audience," it said.
The agency added that a VTuber is considered a new pathway to connect government agencies and the young generation.
Related stories:
- Apec's biggest social media hits? Hun Sen’s Covid and banner typo
- Blackpink becomes the first music act to top 80m YouTube subscribers
- Myanmar is developing Mtube live streaming platform that can be used like YouTube: Minister for Information