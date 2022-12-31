VTubers emerge as new medium to connect with young generation

The idea of VTubers caught on rapidly in many countries worldwide, thanks to their potential to become influencers for agencies to penetrate the digital content market.

Meanwhile, products related to VTuber avatars can generate large sums in revenue for agencies.

There are many Thai VTubers nowadays, such as Aisha and Zona from virtual idol creator Polygon Official. As of Friday, Aisha and Zona have more than 500,000 and 100,000 subscribers on YouTube, respectively.

Meanwhile, Farmhouse, a brand under Thai bakery distributor President Bakery, launched a VTuber named "Fumi Hausu" on January 10 this year with the aim of promoting its products and drawing more engagement on social media.

A VTuber goes further in the development of a streamer and content creator, so private agencies are creating VTubers to boost their image, the Digital Economy Promotion Agency said.

"Meanwhile, government agencies can use a VTuber as an influencer to create awareness on culture and entertain the audience," it said.

The agency added that a VTuber is considered a new pathway to connect government agencies and the young generation.

Related stories: