CSC, ONDC join hands to take e-commerce to rural India

This initiative will enable the integration of CSC’s e-Grameen app on the ONDC Network as a buyer application, allowing citizens across rural India to access its vast e-commerce Network.

CSC services will become a part of the ONDC Network in two phases. In the first phase, it will be onboarded as a buyer-side platform, allowing citizens visiting CSC to place orders for essentials via the e-Grameen app.

With over 4 lakh CSC points across India, this will enable millions of new users to access e-commerce, through their trusted neighbourhood CSC.