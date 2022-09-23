Foreign investment in Thailand sees a sharp increase in 2022

He said the top five foreign investors during the period came from Japan (32.89 billion baht), Singapore (10.66 billion baht), the US (3.27 billion baht), Hong Kong (7.78 billion baht) and Germany (1.20 billion baht).

"Most of the businesses are in line with the government's new S-curve industries promotion policy, such as energy storage installation, integrated power plant construction and petroleum exploration," he said.

Sinit added that 69 foreign investors had invested 33.23 billion baht in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) over the past eight months, accounting for 40 per cent of total investment in the EEC.

He said the top three foreign investors in the EEC during the period came from Japan (21.98 billion baht), Singapore (1.82 billion baht) and the US (1.07 billion baht).

Most of the investments in the EEC were in fuel pump module manufacturing, engineering and technical services, he added.