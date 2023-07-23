Amcham Thailand in Dialogues during AAP 2023 Washington Door Knock
Amcham Thailand recently participated in the AmChams of Asia Pacific 2023 Washington Door Knock from July 16 to July 19, engaging in critical dialogues to promote trade and investment between the United States and the Asia Pacific region.
Amcham's Executive Director, Heidi Gallant, emphasized the importance of the annual visit to Washington for collaborating with stakeholders in the US and congressional leaders on enhancing the regional economic leadership "Thailand holds strategic importance for the United States due to its strategic location, stable economy, burgeoning industries, and access to Asean.
The AAP Doorknock serves as a platform for sharing valuable on-ground insights. Through these dialogues, Amcham supports the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework(IPEF) that may lead to substantial improvements in doing business within the region".
Amcham represents over 600 member companies and is committed to fostering shared economic prosperity between the United States and Thailand. During the three-day visit, Amcham Thailand actively participated in meetings with the current US administration, Think Tanks, and opinion leaders.
The AmChams of Asia Pacific, an umbrella organization of 25 American Chambers of Commerce, commended the Administration's efforts to maintain US leadership in the region.
AAP attendees, including Amcham Thailand representatives, benefitted from informative briefings at the America First Policy Institute, the Center for Strategic and International Studies, and the American Leadership Initiative. Delegates also attended a session to update them on the latest IPEF negotiations held in Busan, South Korea.
Founded in 1968, the AmChams of Asia Pacific represents the shared interests of US and international businesses, employing millions of people across the region, and their members include some of the world's largest manufacturing and trading entities.
The region's trade and investment dynamics are rapidly evolving, prompting the US to constructively work with partners to establish new rules ensuring a level playing field with robust labour and environmental standards.