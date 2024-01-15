Carabao Group launches CJ X to engage in wholesale retailing
The Thai retail industry is heating up, with Sathien Setthasit, the billionaire chairman of Carabao Group, launching CJ X, a new wholesale and retail chain.
CJ X is a joint venture between CJ Group of South Korea and Carabao Group. The company has already opened four branches in Thailand and has plans to open 100 stores by 2025.
CJ X is targeting both small businesses and consumers. The company offers a wide range of products, including food, beverages, household goods, and electronics.
The entry of CJ X into the wholesale market is seen as a major challenge for Makro, the leading wholesaler in Thailand. Makro has been the dominant player in the market for decades, but it is facing increasing competition from online retailers and other traditional businesses.
Analysts say CJ X has a number of advantages over Makro. The company has a strong brand name in Thailand, thanks to the popularity of Carabao products, and a strong logistics network, which will help it to deliver products efficiently.
The battle between CJ X and Makro is likely to heat up in the coming years. The two companies are both investing heavily in their wholesale businesses, and they are both targeting the same customers.