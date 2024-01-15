Carabao Group launches CJ X to engage in wholesale retailing

CJ X is a joint venture between CJ Group of South Korea and Carabao Group. The company has already opened four branches in Thailand and has plans to open 100 stores by 2025.

CJ X is targeting both small businesses and consumers. The company offers a wide range of products, including food, beverages, household goods, and electronics.

The entry of CJ X into the wholesale market is seen as a major challenge for Makro, the leading wholesaler in Thailand. Makro has been the dominant player in the market for decades, but it is facing increasing competition from online retailers and other traditional businesses.