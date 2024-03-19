Hong Kong a stepping stone to intl business for Thai start-ups

The invitation is part of its commitment to maintaining its long-standing status as a trusted stepping stone for local businesses around the world to gain exposure to international markets.

"While western companies have traditionally come to Hong Kong to prepare to enter China and other Asian markets including ASEAN, Asian companies like those in Thailand can consider Hong Kong as a springboard to jump into the international markets and China," Lua said in a media interview on Monday.

The interview was part of InvestHK's one-day road show in Bangkok, which aimed to encourage Thai investors and businesses to consider Hong Kong as another potential overseas market for Thailand's products and services.

Aside from persuading more traditional Thai companies in fashion and luxury goods, consumer products, food and beverages, and gems and jewellery, Lau stressed that Hong Kong wanted to include more Thai start-ups on its list of invitees for this year.

"We are open to every level of start-up in Hong Kong, no matter whether they have already grown strong in their local market and want to move upwards and onwards or are just beginning and looking for the right place to groom their business," she said.

She then highlighted the Hong Kong government's support programme for start-ups through Science Park and Cyberport.