'High-Yield' Bond Defaults Looming: Energy and Property Sectors Under Scrutiny

The Thai Bond Market Association (ThaiBMA) is bracing for a surge in "debt extensions" from high-yield corporate bonds in the second half of 2025.

Prolonged negative factors are expected to weigh on the economy, particularly impacting businesses in the energy and real estate sectors.

Ariya Tiranaprakij, Deputy Managing Director of the ThaiBMA, informed Krungthep Turakij that while immediate direct pressure on the Thai bond market isn't evident from escalating conflicts in the Middle East and domestic political instability, the situation could change.

"If both scenarios persist and inevitably affect the overall economy and various business sectors, especially those sensitive to interest rates and energy costs, like the energy sector, it will become a concern," Ariya explained. "Currently, the real estate sector faces significant challenges and is under close observation."

The association anticipates a continued trend of companies seeking extensions for principal and interest repayments to stay afloat, as the economic climate remains highly uncertain due to both domestic and international factors.