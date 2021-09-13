Students to get first Pfizer jab before schools reopen in November

The return to normal school life across the country will come after a vaccination drive for children is launched in October.

The Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) has approved Pfizer vaccination for 4.5 million students aged 12-18 nationwide. The vaccination will begin next month in the 29 Dark Red provinces.

The Education Ministry plans to reopen schools in time for the second semester in November once students in the Dark Red Zone have had their first jab.

There are 15,465 educational institutions in the 29 Dark Red provinces. Of these, only 1,687 educational institutions in 12 provinces are located in verified virus-free districts.