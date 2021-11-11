Sat, November 20, 2021

education

“Roadmap and Life Tools for the New Generation” – Chula’s Latest Course to Prepare Students for a Turbulent World

First time in Thailand! Chula’s “Roadmap and Life Tools for the New Generation”, a world-class program accredited by Stanford University, is ready to be offered to teach students the needed skills to design their life and the mindset for working with others so that they can build the future and society.

The present and future times are fast-changing and are indeed turbulent.  To live happily in this world and be a force of good for society, one needs appropriate life skills, mindsets, and tools.  So, Chulalongkorn University, in collaboration with various world-class institutions, has developed a general education curriculum entitled “Roadmap and Life Tools for the New Generation” to prepare students to be better equipped for the future.

“This course is the key to helping us understand and see the world as it is.  Students will be able to better navigate and design their life path based on assessments of needs and aptitude, and create a mindset that will allow them to work effectively with others,” said Assoc. Prof. Dr. Nuvee Prapasarakul, Director of the Chula General Education Center (Chula GenEd).

The new course to be offered in the second semester of the 2021 academic year (January 2022) has been researched, tested, and endorsed by Stanford University, and has also received support from the South East Asia Center (SEAC), an international organization that focuses on leadership development.

 

Three Roadmaps and crucial tools for life design

The “Roadmap and Life Tools for the New Generation” course consists of three main tools:

1. Design Your Life: Design the desired life that is meaningful, based on design thinking.  For this tool, Chula worked with Standford professor, Bill Burnett, the author of Designing Your Life   to help design the course to fit the Thai context.  “Students will examine and try to find the meaning of a balanced life, and how to manage their energy, including experimenting with a prototype low-risk lifestyle,” Assoc. Prof. Dr. Nuvee explained.

2. Outward Mindset: Create a mindset that fosters relationships with people around you and improves the quality of life. Chula collaborated with the world-renowned consulting institute, the Arbinger Institute to focus on changing people’s mindset so that “mindset drives activities. Behavior drives results.”

3. Self-Leadership: Develop proactive leadership, the skills to set and achieve personal goals, overcome limiting beliefs, learn to know to set goals, and assess your competency to seek proactive support.

“We must be a self-leader, stay true to our goals of the desired lifestyle, and possess the right skills to make that vision possible. Otherwise, others will set the goals for us.”

“Roadmap and Life Tools for the New Generation” – Chula’s Latest Course to Prepare Students for a Turbulent World “Roadmap and Life Tools for the New Generation” – Chula’s Latest Course to Prepare Students for a Turbulent World

A life design course that “you like and is right”

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Nuvee is confident that this course will help students to design a life that they “like and is right” for them.  “We must first understand that the life we “like” is a life that brings happiness and satisfaction to us. The life that’s “right” is a life that benefits others and does not harm anybody. This course will help the new generation to get to know themselves to see what kind of life that is to their liking and what is right for them.”

“Roadmap and Life Tools for the New Generation” – Chula’s Latest Course to Prepare Students for a Turbulent World

Related News

Published : November 11, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Rugby School Thailand amongst first international schools to pass stringent opening assessment

Published : Sep 17, 2021

Students to get first Pfizer jab before schools reopen in November

Published : Sep 13, 2021

Bangkok’s young Picassos bag 19 prizes at international art contest

Published : Sep 13, 2021

Mideast in Pictures: Yemeni children struggle for education

Published : Sep 10, 2021

Latest News

Thais snap up ‘Let’s Save Together’ govt savings bonds in 12 minutes

Published : Nov 20, 2021

Tighter border security as Thailand slowly reopens to outside world

Published : Nov 20, 2021

EECO eyes farm products from 3 eastern provinces in bid to attract investors

Published : Nov 20, 2021

Household electricity bills to get more expensive next year

Published : Nov 20, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.