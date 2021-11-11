“Roadmap and Life Tools for the New Generation” – Chula’s Latest Course to Prepare Students for a Turbulent World

Three Roadmaps and crucial tools for life design

The “Roadmap and Life Tools for the New Generation” course consists of three main tools:

1. Design Your Life: Design the desired life that is meaningful, based on design thinking. For this tool, Chula worked with Standford professor, Bill Burnett, the author of Designing Your Life to help design the course to fit the Thai context. “Students will examine and try to find the meaning of a balanced life, and how to manage their energy, including experimenting with a prototype low-risk lifestyle,” Assoc. Prof. Dr. Nuvee explained.

2. Outward Mindset: Create a mindset that fosters relationships with people around you and improves the quality of life. Chula collaborated with the world-renowned consulting institute, the Arbinger Institute to focus on changing people’s mindset so that “mindset drives activities. Behavior drives results.”

3. Self-Leadership: Develop proactive leadership, the skills to set and achieve personal goals, overcome limiting beliefs, learn to know to set goals, and assess your competency to seek proactive support.

“We must be a self-leader, stay true to our goals of the desired lifestyle, and possess the right skills to make that vision possible. Otherwise, others will set the goals for us.”

A life design course that “you like and is right”

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Nuvee is confident that this course will help students to design a life that they “like and is right” for them. “We must first understand that the life we “like” is a life that brings happiness and satisfaction to us. The life that’s “right” is a life that benefits others and does not harm anybody. This course will help the new generation to get to know themselves to see what kind of life that is to their liking and what is right for them.”