Great Wall Motor signs MoU to train Thai workforce

The automaker is collaborating with the Office of the Vocational Education Commission and Mahanakorn University of Technology.
GWM has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to impart knowledge on the designing and manufacturing of modern vehicles, providing essential skills to vocational students.
The produced equipment will be utilized for educational purposes following the ever-changing technology in the present days and for developing modified agricultural machinery prototypes equipped with motor and battery of electric vehicles.
The partnership reinforces GWM's commitment as Thailand's xEV leader ready to develop skills for quality workforce to serve the requirements of EV market while transforming Thailand to become the hub of EV manufacturing and export in Asean.
Under this partnership, GWM will provide automotive parts for appropriate usage in the project to nurture skills in developing and modifying EV power sources through direct experience cultivated from using the equipment and while producing modified agricultural machinery prototypes equipped with power sources made from motor and battery of electric vehicles provided by the company.
In addition to Mahanakorn University of Technology, the initiative includes 3 Science-based Technology Vocational Colleges under the Office of the Vocational Education Commission's supervision namely: 1. Science-Based Technology Vocational College (Chonburi), 2. Suranaree Technical College (mechanic and engineer), and 3. Lamphun College of Agriculture and Technology (Agricultural Biotechnology and Agro-Industry).
Held at the Vocational Education Commission, Ministry of Education, the signing ceremony was presided over by Khunying Kalaya Sophonpanich, Deputy Minister of Education.
The MOU was signed by Michael Chong, General Manager of Great Wall Motor (Thailand); Suthep Kaengsanthia, Secretary to Office of the Vocational Education Commission; and Asst. Prof. Dr. Panavy Pokai-udom, President of Mahanakorn University of Technology.
Khunying Kalaya said: "The government focuses on driving Thailand's transition to become an EV society while encouraging Thai people to see the significance, necessity, and benefits of using electric vehicles which is very crucial. Improving vocational education in terms of studying and developing process, inventing, and modifying agricultural machines equipped with power sources and battery from electric vehicles, for modernizing agricultural study is a key to improve our country. Therefore, vocational education needs to quickly develop its workforce's capabilities, equipping them with essential skills so that they are suitable for the market requirements in terms of quantity and quality. Regarding student development, it is necessary to keep related curriculum up to date to make education efficient."
Chong said: "GWM has witnessed Thailand's various capabilities in driving forward the alternative energy industry. One of our commitments is to prepare and equip younger generations with modern skills, technology and innovation knowledge, and efficient teamwork through practice. Our partnership with the Office of the Vocational Education Commission and Mahanakorn University of Technology will allow students and teachers to cultivate in-depth knowledge regarding electric vehicles beneficial to curriculum development. In the future, they will play a crucial part in completing the EV ecosystem and transforming Thailand to become the epicenter of regional EV industry."
Suthep said: "Due to the current situation in which gasoline price has been increasing while the government is promoting new industries especially the S-Curve and New Curve categories which EV business involves with country development process and Ministry of Education's academic policies, adapting for manufacturing and developing vocational workforce is crucial in order to align with the government and industry's direction. For agricultural and technological schools must utilize technology in the management process. Additionally, The Office of the Vocational Education Commission is in charge of Science-based Technology Vocational Colleges focusing on incubating innovators who are capable of manufacturing, designing innovation, and modification. Once the knowledge of development and design is provided, their education will be completed and solidified."
Asst. Prof. Panavy said: "We believe that the collaboration will help complete the knowledge and skill development process for our students. It will be another model of how to further elevate Thailand's higher education. We will work to develop capabilities for quality workforce that meets the market's needs, especially the EV industry which its growth is being focused on by the government."
This academic collaboration is a part of social initiatives conducted by GWM which is dedicated to improving social environments, communities, and cultural diversity, as well as uplifting innovation capabilities of the younger generations through working consistently alongside partners to crystalize social, economic, and environmental development in a sustainable way.
Great Wall Motor (GWM) is a Global Intelligent Technology Company. The company made its initial public offerings on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong in 2003 and the Shanghai Stock Exchange in 2011.
With more than 80 subsidiaries and affiliates, GWM employs more than 70,000 people. Its automobile sales have exceeded one million units per annum for six years running.
In addition to China, GWM sells its high-quality automobiles in more than 60 markets through an overseas network that covers more than 700 locations worldwide.
