Great Wall Motor signs MoU to train Thai workforce

The automaker is collaborating with the Office of the Vocational Education Commission and Mahanakorn University of Technology.

GWM has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to impart knowledge on the designing and manufacturing of modern vehicles, providing essential skills to vocational students.

The produced equipment will be utilized for educational purposes following the ever-changing technology in the present days and for developing modified agricultural machinery prototypes equipped with motor and battery of electric vehicles.

The partnership reinforces GWM's commitment as Thailand's xEV leader ready to develop skills for quality workforce to serve the requirements of EV market while transforming Thailand to become the hub of EV manufacturing and export in Asean.

Under this partnership, GWM will provide automotive parts for appropriate usage in the project to nurture skills in developing and modifying EV power sources through direct experience cultivated from using the equipment and while producing modified agricultural machinery prototypes equipped with power sources made from motor and battery of electric vehicles provided by the company.

In addition to Mahanakorn University of Technology, the initiative includes 3 Science-based Technology Vocational Colleges under the Office of the Vocational Education Commission's supervision namely: 1. Science-Based Technology Vocational College (Chonburi), 2. Suranaree Technical College (mechanic and engineer), and 3. Lamphun College of Agriculture and Technology (Agricultural Biotechnology and Agro-Industry).