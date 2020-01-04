Cameras click as Kasetsart's Pink trumpet tree is abloom

Many even park their cars along the road to take photos of this scenic spectacle.

The staff of the university said that the perfect time to take a photo was in the morning and the evening when the light conditions were favourable and various birds start to appear.

“However, people should take care of these trees by not bending the branches or picking the flowers, as well as keeping the area clean,” the staff said.

The staff added that these trees are located on both sides of the road where cars pass all the time. They urged people to park their cars away from the tree area so as to not disturb the scenery.