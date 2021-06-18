Their Majesties give mobile isolation rooms to Bang Khun Thian Geriatric Hospital

The hospital can accommodate 500 Covid-19 patients but needs additional isolation rooms to treat patients with severe symptoms and to protect medical personnel.

The units were received by Bangkok Metropolitan Administration permanent-secretary Silapasuay Raweesangsoon and hospital director Dr Suksan Kittisupphakorn along with other hospital executives.

Bang Khun Thian Geriatric Hospital is one of the major field hospitals in Bangkok to provide treatment to Covid-19 patients.