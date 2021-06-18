Saturday, July 17, 2021

in-focus

Their Majesties give mobile isolation rooms to Bang Khun Thian Geriatric Hospital

Their Majesties King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida on Friday graciously donated 10 mobile negative pressure isolation rooms to Bangkok’s Bang Khun Thian Geriatric Hospital.

The hospital can accommodate 500 Covid-19 patients but needs additional isolation rooms to treat patients with severe symptoms and to protect medical personnel.

Their Majesties give mobile isolation rooms to Bang Khun Thian Geriatric Hospital

The units were received by Bangkok Metropolitan Administration permanent-secretary Silapasuay Raweesangsoon and hospital director Dr Suksan Kittisupphakorn along with other hospital executives.

Their Majesties give mobile isolation rooms to Bang Khun Thian Geriatric Hospital

Bang Khun Thian Geriatric Hospital is one of the major field hospitals in Bangkok to provide treatment to Covid-19 patients.

Their Majesties give mobile isolation rooms to Bang Khun Thian Geriatric Hospital

Published : June 18, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Germany places Thailand on its Covid-risk list

Published : July 17, 2021

Navy defends its proposal to buy two more submarines

Published : July 17, 2021

Khon Kaen couple tie the knot after three false starts due to Covid-19

Published : July 17, 2021

How locals in Kalasin are helping a hospital overcome bed shortage

Published : July 17, 2021

Latest News

Germany places Thailand on its Covid-risk list

Published : July 17, 2021

Navy defends its proposal to buy two more submarines

Published : July 17, 2021

Khon Kaen couple tie the knot after three false starts due to Covid-19

Published : July 17, 2021

How locals in Kalasin are helping a hospital overcome bed shortage

Published : July 17, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.