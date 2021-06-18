CCSA eases some restrictions, recalibrates zoning measures

The easing of restrictions includes people being allowed to dine in restaurants until 11pm, though air-conditioned eateries can only fill 50 per cent of seats at any given period.
Some restrictions have also been lifted for making films and TV shows.
Taweesin Visanuyothin, CCSA spokesperson, also announced that provinces have been split into four new zones, with Bangkok, Nonthaburi, Samut Prakan and Pathum Thani coming under maximum, strict control.
The next level, maximum control, covers Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Trang, Nakhon Pathom, Pattani, Phetchaburi, Songkhla, Samut Sakhon, Saraburi, Yala and Narathiwat.
Meanwhile, Chanthaburi, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Ayutthaya, Ranong, Rayong, Ratchaburi, Sa Kaew and Samut Songkhram have been marked control zones.
The remaining 53 provinces are high-surveillance areas.
When it comes to making films and TV shows, no more than 50 people are allowed to be present at any given time. They must also take RT-PCR Covid-19 tests within 72 hours and maintain social distancing and hygiene measures.
Actors can remove their face mask when in front of the camera, while contestants in singing competitions can remove their mask in specified areas.
Game show participants can remove their masks one person at a time.
News reporters can remove their masks provided they are at least two metres apart from each other and partitions are set up.
In case the film or TV show is being made in a public area, the crew must wear facemasks at all times.
Each person involved in the production of TV shows or films is required to produce a timeline seven days before and after the production is completed.
Published : June 18, 2021
By : The Nation
