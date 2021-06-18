CCSA eases some restrictions, recalibrates zoning measures

The easing of restrictions includes people being allowed to dine in restaurants until 11pm, though air-conditioned eateries can only fill 50 per cent of seats at any given period.

Some restrictions have also been lifted for making films and TV shows.

Taweesin Visanuyothin, CCSA spokesperson, also announced that provinces have been split into four new zones, with Bangkok, Nonthaburi, Samut Prakan and Pathum Thani coming under maximum, strict control.

The next level, maximum control, covers Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Trang, Nakhon Pathom, Pattani, Phetchaburi, Songkhla, Samut Sakhon, Saraburi, Yala and Narathiwat.

Meanwhile, Chanthaburi, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Ayutthaya, Ranong, Rayong, Ratchaburi, Sa Kaew and Samut Songkhram have been marked control zones.

The remaining 53 provinces are high-surveillance areas.