Saturday, July 17, 2021

Lesser showers forecast for all regions today as monsoon weakens

The weak southwest monsoon prevailing across the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand will bring less rain across the country on Saturday.

Weak winds prevail across the Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand, the Thailand Meteorological Department said on Saturday.

All ships in the upper Andaman Sea should proceed with caution during thundershowers, the department said.

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours:

North: Thundershowers in 20 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 22-25 degrees Celsius, highs of 33-36°C.

Northeast: Thundershowers in 10 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 22-25°C, highs of 35-37°C.

Central: Thundershowers in 20 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 23-25°C, highs of 36-38°C.

East: Thundershowers in 10 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 23-26°C, highs of 32-37°C; waves a metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.

South (east coast): Thundershowers in 30 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 22-25°C, highs of 33-36°C; waves less than a metre high and a metre during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Thundershowers in 30 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 21-25°C, highs of 31-33°C; waves 1-2 metres high and two metres during thundershowers.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Partly cloudy with isolated light rains; temperature lows of 26-27°C, highs of 34-38°C.

Source: Thailand Meteorological Department

Published : June 19, 2021

By : THE NATION

