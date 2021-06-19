Maha Sarakham doctors, nurses lauded for being teachers to Covid-infected students

The children, aged between 6 to 10, were victims of the latest clusters in Maha Sarakham province. They were treated in negative pressure rooms, and the medics decided to be their temporary teachers, as their semester was still running while they were in the hospital.

On Friday Dr Jiraporn Pilaikul, one of the staff, posted photos of the hospital-school operation on Facebook, winning a lot of praise and attention of social media users.

Jiraporn's caption said: “This was the second day of Covid-19 school. All tge children were eager to study with the doctors and nurses. They started to get accustomed to us, and we would be seeing each other for 14 days."