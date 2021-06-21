40 divers rescue Thai reef from destruction by 800-kilo fishing net

The reef rescue mission began on Friday, led by divers from the Natural Resource and Environment Ministry and supported by the Royal Thai Navy, minister Warawut Silpa-archa said on Monday.

“The Royal Thai Navy deployed the HTMS Rawi coastal patrol craft, a patrol airplane and a helicopter as well as 15 officers and other equipment for the mission,” Warawut said.

The three-day operation ended in success on Sunday after a fishing net measuring 200 by 50 metres and weighing around 800 kilos was fished out of the sea.

“The ministry would like to thank everyone who helped in this mission, especially the IMAN Camera Facebook page owner who took underwater photographs of the fishing net, which led to the saving of Ko Losin’s coral reef,” the minister said.