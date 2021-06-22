Former Miss Siam, now 100, gets AstraZeneca vaccine

A 100-year-old former beauty queen got the AstraZeneca jab at Theptarin Hospital in Bangkok, Dara Papayon (Movie Stars) Facebook page revealed on Monday.

Wanee Somprasong was among elderly citizens receiving inoculation in Bangkok.

She had won the beauty contest “Nangsao Siam” (Miss Siam) in 1935.

Nasao Siam was first held in 1934, after the Siamese Revolution in 1932, as a part of the Constitution celebration in Thailand. In 1939, the name of the contest was changed to “Nangsao Thai” (Miss Thailand) as Siam was renamed Thailand that year.

The contest has been organised annually since then. Wanee was the second winner of the contest.

Kanya Tiansawang won the inaugural event in 1934.