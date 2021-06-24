Saturday, July 17, 2021

Thundershowers forecast across Thailand

Some areas of all regions across Thailand will see thundershowers as the southwest monsoon prevails across the country, the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand, the Meteorological Department said on Thursday.

Waves in the Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand are a metre high and will be 1-2 metres in areas that experience thundershowers, it added.

Here’s the weather forecast for the next 24 hours:

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Thundershowers in 10 per cent of the area; temperature lows of 26-27 degrees, highs of 33-37 degrees Celsius.

North: Thundershowers in 20 per cent of the area; temperature lows of 23-26 degrees and highs of 33-36 degrees Celsius.

Northeast: Thundershowers in 30 per cent of the area; temperature lows of 24-26 degrees and highs of 33-37 degrees Celsius.

Central: Thundershowers in 10 per cent of the area; temperature lows of 24-26 degrees, highs of 35-37 degrees Celsius.

East: Thundershowers in 30 per cent of the area; temperature lows of 24-27 degrees, highs of 32-35 degrees Celsius; waves a metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.

South (east coast): Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the area; temperature lows of 23-26 degrees, highs of 33-36 degrees Celsius; waves a metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the area; temperature lows of 21-26 degrees, highs of 30-33 degrees Celsius; waves a metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.

Source: Thailand Meteorological Department

Published : June 24, 2021

By : THE NATION

