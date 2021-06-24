Temple laments death of a soon-to-be mother

The page lamented that the woman’s baby would have been delivered in less than a month if they had survived.

The woman, who died in Mongkutwattana Hospital on Wednesday, was taken immediately to Wat Sao Thong Hin temple in Nonthaburi’s Bang Yai district for cremation.

“The doctors [at Mongkutwattana Hospital] conducted a Caesarean on the body and placed the baby on her chest before commencing with the cremation,” the post said.