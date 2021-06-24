Saturday, July 17, 2021

in-focus

Temple laments death of a soon-to-be mother

Wat Rat Prakongtham Facebook post about the cremation of a 33-year-old Covid-19 patient who was eight months into her pregnancy went viral on Wednesday.

The page lamented that the woman’s baby would have been delivered in less than a month if they had survived.

The woman, who died in Mongkutwattana Hospital on Wednesday, was taken immediately to Wat Sao Thong Hin temple in Nonthaburi’s Bang Yai district for cremation.

“The doctors [at Mongkutwattana Hospital] conducted a Caesarean on the body and placed the baby on her chest before commencing with the cremation,” the post said.

 

It also thanked generous people for donating so a coffin could be bought for the deceased and an ambulance to transport patients.

Published : June 24, 2021

By : The Nation

Nation Thailand
