Veggie bounty for Narathiwat community

The event aimed to help people suffering from a loss in income and raise awareness of the Department of Disease Control’s DMHTT principles, or distancing, mask-wearing, hand washing, temperature, testing.

The Army truck, sporting bags of veggies, was also decorated with Doraemon stickers to catch the attention of passersby.

Locals said they were touched by the officials’ concern, and many recorded the event by posing for photographs with them.