Low participation forces anti-government groups to call off protests at Nang Loeng Junction

The two groups, “Thai Mai Thon” (Impatient Thais) and “Prachachon Kon Thai” (Thai Citizens), have rescheduled a protest gathering for Saturday.

The two groups gathered at Nang Loeng Junction in Bangkok’s Dusit district to protest against the government of Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha.

Jatuporn Prompan, former red-shirt leader who led the Thai Mai Thon group, and human rights lawyer Nititorn Lamlua, who led the Prachachon Kon Thai group, together announced the conclusion of Thursday's gathering at 7.30pm and asked people to meet again on Saturday. They cited "low number of participants and risk of interference by third party" as reasons for calling off the demonstration.