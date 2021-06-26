Swiss embassy arranges free vaccination for nationals in mid-July

To register, Swiss citizens aged 60 and above can send their name, date of birth and passport number to [email protected]

Applications will be accepted on a first come first served basis, the embassy said.

The embassy has asked nationals to avoid communicating private information in the comments, as they will not be taken into account for registration. The embassy also urged people not to go to the hospital in person until the appointment has been confirmed. Vaccination will be free of charge and should happen around mid-July, the embassy said.