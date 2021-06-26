Saturday, July 17, 2021

Swiss embassy arranges free vaccination for nationals in mid-July

Switzerlands embassy in Bangkok has secured AstraZeneca vaccination appointments for 20 of its citizens in a private hospital in Bangkok.

To register, Swiss citizens aged 60 and above can send their name, date of birth and passport number to [email protected]

Applications will be accepted on a first come first served basis, the embassy said.

The embassy has asked nationals to avoid communicating private information in the comments, as they will not be taken into account for registration. The embassy also urged people not to go to the hospital in person until the appointment has been confirmed. Vaccination will be free of charge and should happen around mid-July, the embassy said.

Swiss citizens living outside of Bangkok are also eligible for this vaccination opportunity but must be able to travel to Bangkok. "We are in contact with hospitals outside Bangkok and hope to offer such opportunities there in the future. For any medical advice, please consult your doctor," the embassy said.

"For the latest information on Covid-19, please consult our website, most recent social media updates and #AskTheEmbassy livestreams," the embassy handout said.

Published : June 26, 2021

By : The Nation

