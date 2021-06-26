Gunman hopes he is last Thai soldier to go berserk

On Thursday, Kawin Saengnilkul, 23, reportedly shot dead a 7-Eleven employee in Bangkok’s Phaholyothin area. The reason for this shooting was that he did not want to pay for the bottles of beer he had broken while shopping.
Later, he apparently fired multiple shots through a glass door in Thanyarak Hospital in Pathum Thani and then shot dead a 54-year-old Covid-19 patient who was getting out of the toilet.
He then fled the scene in a white pickup truck to his relative’s house in Ranong, before eventually surrendering to police.
Kawin was a former soldier who had been relieved of his duties in 2019. He also reportedly underwent treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) in 2019 and 2020, which was allegedly caused by a violent situation within the Army.
On Saturday, the man was taken to court for an arrest warrant. Also, present were the suspect’s family, who told the press that Kawin was very sorry for his action and had said he hoped he is the last soldier to go berserk.
His family has also demanded that those behind Kawin’s PTSD should come forward and take responsibility.
Published : June 26, 2021
By : The Nation
Published : July 17, 2021
Published : July 17, 2021
Published : July 17, 2021
Published : July 17, 2021
Published : July 17, 2021
Published : July 17, 2021
Published : July 17, 2021
Published : July 17, 2021