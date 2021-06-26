Saturday, July 17, 2021

in-focus

Troops monitor construction camps to ensure nobody heads home

Troops were deployed on Saturday to monitor all workers’ camps in Bangkok and its vicinity to ensure nobody escapes before the camps go under lockdown next week.

On Friday, the Centre of Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) rejected the lockdown proposal for the capital and adjacent areas. However, as CCSA chief, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha decreed that all construction sites with reported infections will be shut down for a month.

Worried that workers will head to their hometowns and spread the virus further, Defence Forces chief General Chalermpol Srisawat ordered troops to monitor all camps.

Meanwhile, the Labour Ministry has announced that it will cover 50 per cent of the workers’ wages. Workers are also allowed to continue working or be shifted to other construction sites depending on the business owner’s decision.

Troops monitor construction camps to ensure nobody heads home

Published : June 26, 2021

By : The Nation

Related News

Germany places Thailand on its Covid-risk list

Published : July 17, 2021

Navy defends its proposal to buy two more submarines

Published : July 17, 2021

Khon Kaen couple tie the knot after three false starts due to Covid-19

Published : July 17, 2021

How locals in Kalasin are helping a hospital overcome bed shortage

Published : July 17, 2021

Latest News

Germany places Thailand on its Covid-risk list

Published : July 17, 2021

Navy defends its proposal to buy two more submarines

Published : July 17, 2021

Khon Kaen couple tie the knot after three false starts due to Covid-19

Published : July 17, 2021

How locals in Kalasin are helping a hospital overcome bed shortage

Published : July 17, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.