Troops monitor construction camps to ensure nobody heads home

On Friday, the Centre of Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) rejected the lockdown proposal for the capital and adjacent areas. However, as CCSA chief, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha decreed that all construction sites with reported infections will be shut down for a month.

Worried that workers will head to their hometowns and spread the virus further, Defence Forces chief General Chalermpol Srisawat ordered troops to monitor all camps.

Meanwhile, the Labour Ministry has announced that it will cover 50 per cent of the workers’ wages. Workers are also allowed to continue working or be shifted to other construction sites depending on the business owner’s decision.