Saturday, July 17, 2021

Thundershowers forecast for Bangkok and most parts of the country

The low pressure cell covering Laos and upper Vietnam will bring isolated heavy rain to the North and the Northeast, the Thailand Meteorological Department said on Sunday.

The southwest monsoon prevails across the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand with thundershowers in the South.

Wind waves in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand are about a metre high and 1-2 metres high in thundershowers.

The weather forecast for next 24 hours:

North: Scattered thundershowers with isolated heavy rains in Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Phitsanulok, Phichit and Phetchabun provinces; minimum temperature 23-26 degrees Celsius; maximum temperature 33-37°C; southwesterly winds 10-20 km/hr.

Northeast: Scattered thundershowers with isolated heavy rains in Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon and Nakhon Phanom provinces; minimum temperature 23-26°C, maximum 33-38°C; southwesterly winds 10-20 km/hr.

Central: Isolated thundershowers mainly in tge afternoon to evening, mostly in Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Lopburi, Kanchanaburi and Ratchaburi provinces; minimum temperature 24-27°C m, maximum temperature 35-38°C; southwesterly winds 10-20 km/hr.

East: Scattered thundershowers mostly in Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat provinces; minimum temperature 24-28°C, maximum 31-35°C; southwesterly winds 15-30 km/hr; waves about a metre high and 1-2 metres in thundershowers.

South (east coast): Scattered thundershowers mainly in the afternoon to evening, mostly in Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat provinces; minimum temperature 23-25°C, maximum 32-34°C; southwesterly winds 15-30 km/hr; waves about a metre high and 1-2 metres in thundershowers.

South (west coast): Scattered thundershowers in Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun provinces; Minimum temperature 20-25°C, maximum 31-33°C; southwesterly winds 15-30 km/hr; waves about a metre high and 1-2 metres in thundershowers.

Bangkok and its vicinity: Isolated thundershowers mainly in the afternoon to evening; minimum temperature 26-28°C, maximum 33-36°C; southwesterly winds 10-20 km/hr.

Published : June 27, 2021

By : The Nation

Nation Thailnad
