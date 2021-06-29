Saturday, July 17, 2021

Teachers in Khon Kaen have drawn short, fun language and maths lessons on the road

After studying online for so many months, students may find it difficult to pay attention in class now that schools have reopened. So, teachers at Khon Kaen’s Sok Ten Wittayakhom Primary School have made an extra effort by decorating the road to school with quick language and maths lessons.

Teachers from Khon Kaen’s Sok Ten Wittayakhom have drawn short, fun language and maths lessons on the road to school for their young students.

Patraporn Prachanan, director of Khon Kaen Primary Educational Service Area Office 1, said the aim is to encourage youngsters to get back in the mood to study.

She said all schools have been instructed to ensure toilets are clean and canteens disinfected to curb the spread of Covid-19.

She added that Sok Ten Wittayakhom School was also accepting donations of sports equipment, such as table tennis, sepak takraw and badminton, to encourage students to be active during their breaks.

Here’s what the teachers have been up to:

Published : June 29, 2021

By : The Nation

Nation Thailnad
