Teachers in Khon Kaen have drawn short, fun language and maths lessons on the road

Teachers from Khon Kaen’s Sok Ten Wittayakhom have drawn short, fun language and maths lessons on the road to school for their young students.

Patraporn Prachanan, director of Khon Kaen Primary Educational Service Area Office 1, said the aim is to encourage youngsters to get back in the mood to study.

She said all schools have been instructed to ensure toilets are clean and canteens disinfected to curb the spread of Covid-19.

She added that Sok Ten Wittayakhom School was also accepting donations of sports equipment, such as table tennis, sepak takraw and badminton, to encourage students to be active during their breaks.

The school is also calling for donations of toys and sports gear so students can play during their free time.

Here’s what the teachers have been up to: