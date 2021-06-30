Saturday, July 17, 2021

in-focus

Energy Ministry has sights on manufacturing 225,000 EVs per year by 2025

The Energy Ministry is promoting domestic manufacturing of 225,000 electric vehicles, or EVs, per year by 2025, equal to 10 per cent of current total manufacturing capacity as part of its long-term plan to secure energy stability, Minister Supattanapong Punmeechaow said on Tuesday.

He was speaking at a seminar titled “EV: New Business Opportunity in Thailand’s Automotive Industry”, organised by the Thansetthakij newspaper.

“The government has set up the National Electric Vehicle Policy Committee to not only promote the EV manufacturing industry, but to also create an environment that will nurture the growth of electric vehicles in Thailand,” he said.

“We aim to increase our EV manufacturing to 10 per cent of the country’s capacity in the next four years, as well as boost investment in EV battery manufacturing as the battery accounts for 40 per cent of the EV cost,” Supattanapong told the seminar.

“Increased investment in battery manufacturing will create battery technology innovation and attract investments in related businesses, including the development of driverless technology,” he said.

“In the next four years the ministry will also work with the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand, the Metropolitan Electricity Authority and the Provincial Electricity Authority in preparing a national smart grid and infrastructure for electric vehicles,” the minister revealed.

“The price of recharging an EV is currently THB2.6 per unit,” he said.

“Comprehensive infrastructure and 225,000 EVs produced per year in the next four years will be a first step toward the committee’s mid-term goal of having electric vehicles make up half of all domestic car manufacturing by 2030,” Supattanapong added.

Published : June 30, 2021

By : THE NATION

