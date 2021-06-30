Special edition on newsstands to mark The Nation’s 50th birthday

The publication, delivered to subscribers along with tomorrow’s issue of Bangkokbiznews, can also be downloaded for free via the Bangkokbiznews website.

The special edition, published under the theme “Thailand Tomorrow”, features special articles from well-known personalities like former finance minister Korn Chatikavanij’s “A Return to Normal is Not Enough”. Also included are “Thailand’s Economic Future Post Covid-19” by Bangkok Bank’s executive vice president Kobsak Pootrakool and “50 Years of the NATION, 50 Years of the Thai economy” by Dr Narongchai Akrasanee, chairman of Ananda Development.

The edition is loaded with discussions and interviews on different subjects that affect Thailand with economic gurus like Bank of Thailand (BOT) governor Dr Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput, Stock Exchange of Thailand president Dr Pakorn Peetathawatchai, Krungthai Bank president Payong Srivanich, and former BOT governor Veerathai Santiprabhob.