Special edition on newsstands to mark The Nation’s 50th birthday

The publication, delivered to subscribers along with tomorrow’s issue of Bangkokbiznews, can also be downloaded for free via the Bangkokbiznews website.
The special edition, published under the theme “Thailand Tomorrow”, features special articles from well-known personalities like former finance minister Korn Chatikavanij’s “A Return to Normal is Not Enough”. Also included are “Thailand’s Economic Future Post Covid-19” by Bangkok Bank’s executive vice president Kobsak Pootrakool and “50 Years of the NATION, 50 Years of the Thai economy” by Dr Narongchai Akrasanee, chairman of Ananda Development.
The edition is loaded with discussions and interviews on different subjects that affect Thailand with economic gurus like Bank of Thailand (BOT) governor Dr Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput, Stock Exchange of Thailand president Dr Pakorn Peetathawatchai, Krungthai Bank president Payong Srivanich, and former BOT governor Veerathai Santiprabhob.
Readers also get to check out predictions on the directions ahead for Thailand in the areas of trading, industry and lifestyle, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha’s seven steps to victory in the next election and a talk with Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, former leader of the now-defunct Future Forward Party, on the future of Thai politics.
Though the Nation Multimedia Group planned a big celebration to mark the 50th birthday, the event had to be cancelled due to Covid-19 related restrictions. However, the printed version of the special edition can be bought at newsstands on July 1 or downloaded for free via the Bangkokbiznews website.
Published : June 30, 2021
By : The Nation
