PM highlights 7-point plan to drive the country forward

“Despite all these obstacles, the government is committed to moving the country forward and ensuring the economy can grow steadily again after the crisis is over,” he wrote. “Looking forward into the future, the government has outlined a 7-point plan to achieve long-term goals under six national strategies – national security, social cohesion, sustainable development, human capital enhancement, good governance and competitiveness promotion," he added.

The highlights of the plans are:

Plan 1: Reduce economic disparity and promote social equality. The government aims to expand the coverage of social benefits for low-income earners that includes a newborn allowance, 15-year free education, free lunch and milk for schoolchildren, universal healthcare, and a state welfare card as well as benefits for the disabled and senior citizens. The government will also provide soft loans and other financial aid to solve the debt problem of people in all groups in a sustainable manner. Also included in this plan is the “Ban Suk Pracha” project, which aims to build 100,000 houses in Bangkok and 10,000 houses in other provinces for low-income earners at a low rental rate of only THB999 per month.

Plan 2: Increase investment in infrastructure projects. Over the past six years, the government has promoted investment in infrastructure projects throughout the country and will continue to do so. Projects that are of high priority include sea, air, land and rail transportation, a national power grid (gas & electricity) and the establishment of an innovation and digital centre in the Eastern Economic Corridor. The government will also increase investment in economic corridors in the northern, northeastern, central and southern regions with focus on a creative economy, a bio-industry, a health and medical food industry, logistics and tourism.